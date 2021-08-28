From 78/10 on the first day of the third Test between India and England at the Headingley in Leeds, Virat Kohli and men staged a solid comeback in the game and silenced all their critics. Day 4 will be extremely crucial for both sides as both India and England will look to be at their best. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. but before that let's have a look at how things worked on day 3. IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Stat Highlights: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Shine For Visitors.

So on Day 3, we had India offering headstrong resistance to England as England piled up 432 runs on the board. The Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma scored 59 runs as KL Rahul got out on 8 runs. After both openers made their way to the pavilion, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli both have held the fort for India. Che Pujara scored 91 runs whereas, the Indian cricket captain is five runs away from scoring a half-century. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 4 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England, 3rd Test 2021 Day 4 will be played at the Headingley, Leeds. Day three will start on August 28, 2021 (Saturday) and has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 4 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 4 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of England and fans can watch the IND vs ENG match live on Sony Six/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3/HD in Hindi commentary. Tamil and Telugu commentary will be available on Sony Ten 4/HD.

India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 4 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour England, India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 4 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services. For Jio users, live streaming will be available on the JioTV app.

