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India U19 Cricket Team vs Pakistan U19 Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 reaches a fever pitch today as arch-rivals India and Pakistan clash in a decisive Super Six fixture. Five-time champions India enter the contest at the Queens Sports Club as the unbeaten favourites, while Pakistan face a high-pressure, must-win scenario to keep their semi-final aspirations alive. India Qualification Scenario for ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final.

India, led by Ayush Mhatre, currently sit in a commanding position in Group 2. A victory today would officially secure their place in the final four and likely see them top the group. India’s momentum is bolstered by dominant performances from batter Abhigyan Kundu and bowler Henil Patel.

Conversely, Pakistan find themselves in a difficult position after a previous loss to England. While a win against India is essential, they may also need to improve their Net Run Rate significantly to leapfrog competitors. The Boys in Green will look to draw confidence from their victory over India in the recent U19 Asia Cup final.

Where to Watch IND U19 vs PAK U19 Under-19 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and TV Channels

In India (TV): The Star Sports Network holds the exclusive television broadcast rights for the tournament in India. Fans can tune in to various Star Sports channels to watch the match in multiple languages.

In India (Digital): Live streaming is available exclusively on the Jio Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can access the stream for free (with advertisements), while premium high-definition viewing requires a valid subscription.

In Pakistan can access the game through PTV Sports and Geo Super on television, or stream the match via digital platforms like Tamasha and Myco. India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Head-to-Head Record in Cricket.

Match Fact

Feature Details Date & Time 1 February 2026 Venue Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Tournament Phase Super Six (Group 2) Live Streaming (India) JioHotstar Live Telecast (India) Star Sports Network Live Streaming (Pakistan) Tamasha, Myco, ARY Zapp Live Telecast (Pakistan) PTV Sports, Geo Super

The weather in Bulawayo is expected to be clear, providing ideal conditions for a full 50-over contest. The pitch at the Queens Sports Club has shown a tendency to favour seamers early on, though it typically flattens out to become a productive surface for disciplined batters.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).