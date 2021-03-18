India will look to level the five-match series 2-2 as they take on England in the fourth and penultimate T20I at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. England already have a 2-1 lead in the series, and a win in the upcoming contest would seal the deal for them. Hence, it’s a must-win game for Virat Kohli’s men, and they should unleash their A-game to get over the line. On the other hand, England have performed well as a unit and would be confident ahead of the fixture. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right place to look for the live streaming, live telecast and other details of IND vs ENG match. India vs England 4th T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

Selecting a well-balanced line-up has been a major concern for the hosts this series. The constant picking and chopping of players in the name of experiment haven’t really benefited Virat Kohli and Co. Hence, they must select name their best playing XI in the do-or-die game. While the batting line-up is expected to be the same, Navdeep Saini can come in place of Shardul Thakur. For England, all-rounder Moeen Ali can be given a chance with Chris Jordan or Sam Curran making way for him. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 4th T20I 2021.

India vs England, 4th T20I 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England 4th T20I 2021 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 16, 2021 (Tuesday). The clash has a start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 4th T20I 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England 4th T20I 2021 on Star Sports. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to catch the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 4th T20I 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England T20I series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the 4th T20I 2021 online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 4th T20I 2021 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 4th T20I 2021 will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary of the IND vs ENG 4th T20I. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Chahar

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone

