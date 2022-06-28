Ireland may have lost the first game of the T20I series versus India comprehensively, but they did show the world they have a fight in them. The match reduced to 12 overs a side saw the Irish boys take the attack to the opposition after the initial hiccups, and if not for India’s strong batting unit, they could have certainly made a contest of the game. It’s a learning curve for the hosts, and they would be eager to avoid the mistakes of the opener. For opponents India, they have come here with a second-string side, and a good performance here certainly has no guarantees for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad for the players. IND vs IRE 2nd T20I 2022, Malahide Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Ireland Match At The Village Cricket Stadium.

Harry Tector was a real positive with the bat for Ireland with a 33-ball 64 in the first match. He came in when his team were struggling after the fall of early wickets, but the counter-attacking cricket he played must have lifted the spirit of his team. But the other players need to chip in as well if Ireland are to score big. Their bowling unit was a disappointment in the defeat, and none of them were able to exert any pressure on the Indian batsmen.

Deepak Hooda opened the innings for India and there were a few eyebrows raised when he was picked ahead of Sanju Samson. But his match-winning innings of 47 showcased why the team management put in the faith in him. Man of the match Yuzvendra Chahal might have picked just a single wicket but he was virtually unplayable throughout his three-over spell. IND vs IRE 2nd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About.

When is India vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club in Malahide on June 28, 2022 (Tuesday). The IND vs IRE cricket match has a scheduled start time of 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 08:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs IRE T20I series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony Six/HD (English commentary), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi commentary) and Sony Ten 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) to watch India vs IRE 2nd T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs IRE match will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2022?

Sony Liv, the official OTT platform of Sony, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs IRE T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch live streaming of India vs Ireland 2nd T20I online. The free live streaming online of IND vs IRE 2nd T20I will be available on JioTV for Jio users. India are on a different level compared to Ireland and should secure another win on the bounce.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2022 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).