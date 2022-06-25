India and Ireland face off against each other in the 1st game of the two-match T20I series. The clash will be played at the Village Cricket Ground in Malahide, Dublin on June 26, 2022 (Sunday) at 09:00 PM IST (04:30 PM local time) as both teams aim for a victory. So ahead of the IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2022, we take a look at Malahide weather and how the pitch will behave. IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs Ireland Cricket Match in Malahide.

India have named a much-changed squad for the series with Hardik Pandya captaining the team for the very first time. Despite the changes, the Men in Blue will start as the favourites to win the series. Meanwhile, Ireland will be hoping to cause an upset.

Malahide Weather Report

Malahide Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Malahide for the 1st T20I game between India and Ireland isn't ideal for cricket. The temperatures will be around 16 degrees celsius throughout the duration of the game. There are also over 50 per cent chances of rain on the day.

The Village Cricket Ground Pitch Report

The venue has traditionally favoured teams batting second with them winning 11 games out of the 18 played at the ground. So the team winning the toss should opt to bowl first. The average first innings score is 153 runs.

