India and Ireland will face off against each either in the second and final T20I game of the series. The clash will be played at the Village Cricket Ground in Malahide, Dublin on June 28, 2022 (Tuesday) at 09:00 PM IST (04:30 PM local time) as the teams enter with different objectives. So ahead of the IND vs IRE 2nd T20I 2022, we take a look at Malahide weather and how the pitch will behave. IND vs IRE 2nd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About.

India won the opening game of the series as a brilliant knock from Deepak Hooda saw them over the line against a very competitive Irish side. Hardik Pandya will be going for a similar performance from his team to win the series. Meanwhile, Ireland will be aiming to build on their performance and register an upset.

Malahide Weather

Malahide Weather (Accuweather.com)

The weather in Malahide for the 2nd T20I game between India and Ireland on June 28, 2022, isn't ideal for cricket. The temperatures will be in the range of 14 to 18 degrees Celsius throughout the duration of the game. There are also a huge chance of rain playing spoilsport once again.

The Village Cricket Ground Pitch Report

The venue has traditionally favoured teams batting second with the side chasing winning 12 games out of the 19 played at the ground. So the toss will play an important role as the team that wins it is likely to opt to bowl first. The average first innings score is 153 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2022 10:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).