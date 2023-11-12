IND vs NED Free Live Streaming Online: India are primed to finish top of the group table in the 2023 World Cup with New Zealand waiting in the wings for a semi-final clash at the Wankhede Stadium. They face the Netherlands in Bengaluru in what is their final group clash. The Dutch will finish last in the points table but it has been a strong showing from them considering their lack of experience. They managed to win two games including the big one against the Proteas. The only setback for them is that they will not be featuring in the 2025 Champions Trophy which would have helped them secure good sponsorship. For the hosts India, momentum is important and Rahul Dravid will not tinker much with the lineups. IND vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 45: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Netherlands Cricket Match in Bengaluru.

Jasprit Bumrah could be rested with Prasidh Krishna getting a game in while the other changes could see R Ashwin coming in for Kuldeep Yadav. The Indian batting has not done well in the knock-out games and expect them to play their first team here. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will want to score big ahead of the acid test.

Max’O Dawd will continue to be picked over Vikramjit Singh and should open the innings alongside Wesley Barresi. Scott Edwards has led the troops well on the field while he remains a key player in the middle order for them. Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren have been among the wickets and pose threat to the Indian team. Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Celebrate Diwali Ahead of Netherlands Clash in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (See Pics).

When is India vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India takes on Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 12. The IND vs NED CWC 2023 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and it will begin at 02:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the IND vs NED match. Fans can hence watch the live telecast of India vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For live streaming details of IND vs NED, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the IND vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 match. Fans can watch the India vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices). Despite the poor form, the Dutch have been upbeat about their game and it is a learning curve for them. India on the other hand should have no problem securing a win here.

