IND vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction: In the last match of the Round Robin stage, India takes on Netherlands in the match number 45 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India are already into the semifinals and will face New Zealand while Netherlands are out of the World Cup. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs NED on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips news and team prediction ahead of IND vs NED ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Celebrate Diwali Ahead of Netherlands Clash in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (See Pics)

Meanwhile, in the IND vs NED Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked eight players from the Indian team and three from Netherlands to complete our IND vs NED Dream11 fantasy playing XI. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Check Latest Team Standings With Net Run Rate of CWC23 in India.

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (IND).

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Shubman Gill (IND) and Wesley Barresi (NED)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Logan van Beek (NED), and Bas de Leede (NED).

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND) and Mohammed Siraj (IND).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli (c) and Mohammed Shami (vc).

India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands Likely XI: Wesley Barresi, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merve, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

