India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2020 Stat Highlights: India Suffer First Whitewash in Three-Match ODI Series As Kiwis Register Five-Wicket Win

Team India (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After facing a 0-5 humiliating loss in the T20I series, New Zealand made an impeccable comeback in the ODI series and clinched the series 3-0. Chasing a target of 297 runs in the third ODI at the Bay Oval, Martin Guptill and Colin de Grandhomme mustered quick-fire half-centuries and guided their side to a five-wicket win. During the course of the match, many records were made and broken and below, we’ll look at the stat highlights of the match. New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI - As it Happened.

Earlier in the match, Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision seemed spot-on against as the Indian top-order collapsed for the third consecutive time in the series. However, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul again came to their side’s rescue and brought the visitors’ innings back on track. The latter went on to smash his 4th ODI century as India posted 296/7 in the first innings. Well, the total didn’t prove to enough as the Kiwis crossed the line with five wickets in hand. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the match.

#. India suffer their first whitewash in a three-match ODI series.

#. This was the first whitewash for India in an ODI series after almost 31 years when all games were played in a series.

#. Under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, this was the first time when India were playing a dead-rubber match in an ODI series

#. Shreyas Iyer has now scored 748 runs in his first 16 innings, most by any Indian batsman.

#. Virat Kohli scored just 75 runs in the series, least by him as a captain in a bilateral ODI series.

#. Martin Guptill became New Zealand's highest run-scorer as an opener in ODIs.

#. Colin de Grandhomme scored the fourth-fastest ODI fifty against India.

#. For the first time, Jasprit Bumrah has gone wicket-less in an ODI series.

Now, the two sides will take on each other in the longest format of the game. The first of the two-match Test series will get underway on February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.