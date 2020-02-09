India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2020

Ross Taylor (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Zealand will be aiming to register a whitewash when they will lock horns with India in the third and last ODI of the series. IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will be played on February 11 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. After facing a humiliating 0-5 loss in the ODI series, the Blackcaps made a scintillating ODI series and clinched the ODI series 2-0. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co will play for pride and will want to muster a consolation win. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for IND vs NZ match. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 3rd ODI Match.

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor has been the stand-out performer of the series as he played two sensational knocks and played a crucial role in sealing the deal for his side. Other than him, skipper Tom Latham and debutant of the last match Kyle Jamieson also looked in good knick. For India, Shreyas Iyer has scored a century and fifty in the series while Ravindra Jadeja also played a steady inning in the 2nd ODI. Meanwhile, let’s look at the best dream11 side of the match.

Choosing KL Rahul (IND) as the wicket-keeper of your team should be a no-brainer while New Zealand's stand-in skipper Tom Latham (NZ) can be the other wicket-keeper in your team.

Ross Taylor (NZ), Henry Nicholls (NZ), Martin Guptill (NZ) have displayed good form in the previous games and hence, deserve a place in your team. From the visiting side, centurion from the first game, Shreyas Iyer (IND) should be picked in your side

James Neesham (NZ) and Ravindra Jadeja (IND) are ideal for the all-rounder's spots in your dream11 team.

Coming to the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Kyle Jamieson (NZ) and Navdeep Saini (IND) are the ideal choice to fill the last three slots.

KL Rahul (IND), Tom Latham (NZ), Ross Taylor (NZ), Henry Nicholls (NZ), Martin Guptill (NZ), Shreyas Iyer (IND), James Neesham (NZ), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Kyle Jamieson (NZ), Navdeep Saini (IND).

Ross Taylor is in sensational form as should be selected as the captain of your fantasy team while KL Rahul should be the vice-captain.