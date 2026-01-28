India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: India look to maintain their clinical form as they face New Zealand in the IND vs NZ T20I 2026 on 28 January 2026, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Having already secured the five-match series with a dominant 3-0 lead, the hosts are using the remaining fixtures to fine-tune their squad ahead of the T20 World Cup, which begins next month. For the visitors, the match represents a vital opportunity to find rhythm and salvage pride after a series of heavy defeats. India’s Likely Playing XI for 4th T20I vs New Zealand: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Visakhapatnam.

India enter this fixture following a crushing eight-wicket victory in the third T20I, where they chased down a target of 154 in just 10 overs. Opening batter Abhishek Sharma has been the standout performer of the series, recently smashing a 14-ball half-century—the second-fastest by an Indian.

New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, have struggled to contain India’s aggressive batting line-up. Despite resilient knocks from Glenn Phillips and Santner himself, the Black Caps' bowling attack has found it difficult to defend totals against the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details

Cricket fans in India can follow the series decider through the Star Sports Network, which holds the official broadcasting rights. The match will be available in several languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

For digital viewers, the match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. Mobile and smart TV users with an active subscription can access the high-definition feed starting from the toss at 6:30 PM IST, with the first ball scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. IND vs NZ 4th T20I 2026, Visakhapatnam Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Date 28 January 2026 Time 19:00 IST Venue ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Series Status India lead 3-0 Live Stream (India) JioHotstar TV Broadcast (India) Star Sports Network

India may consider giving bench players like Shreyas Iyer a run, given the series is already decided. New Zealand will likely stick to their core strength as they search for their first win of the tour.

