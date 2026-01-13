India heads into the second One-Day International against New Zealand on Wednesday, 14 January, with the opportunity to wrap up the three-match series with a game to spare. Following a tense four-wicket victory in Vadodara on Sunday, the focus shifts to the Niranjan Shah Stadium, a venue traditionally known for its high-scoring encounters and batting-friendly conditions. IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026, Rajkot Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Niranjan Shah Stadium.

The hosts currently hold a 1-0 lead in the series after successfully chasing down a target of 301. For New Zealand, the match represents a must-win scenario to keep their tour alive, having pushed the world’s top-ranked side into the penultimate over during the first fixture.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026: Team News and Tactical Shifts

India has been forced into at least one change following an injury to all-rounder Washington Sundar, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series with a side strain. The BCCI has named Ayush Badoni as his replacement in the squad, though the team management may opt for the pace-bowling all-round option of Nitish Reddy given the flat nature of the Rajkot track.

The batting order appears settled, with Virat Kohli in exceptional form. His match-winning 93 in the first ODI not only guided India home but also saw him surpass Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket history. Captain Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer also looked in solid touch, contributing 56 and 49 respectively.

New Zealand, led by Michael Bracewell, will take confidence from their batting performance in the opener. The top order, featuring Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls, provided a strong foundation, while Daryl Mitchell’s 84 off 71 balls showcased the visitors' ability to counter-attack. The primary concern for the Black Caps remains their death-over execution, which allowed India to recover from a mid-innings wobble. Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Trying to Exit from Backdoor of 'Cupboard' During BCA's Unique Felicitation Ceremony.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026: Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction

For those looking at fantasy cricket selections, a balance of top-order batters and versatile all-rounders is recommended due to the high-scoring nature of the ground.

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul.

Batters: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Daryl Mitchell, Rohit Sharma, Devon Conway.

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Nitish Reddy.

Bowlers: Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Key Fantasy Insight: Virat Kohli has recorded five consecutive scores of 50 or more in ODIs, making him a near-essential pick for the captaincy slot. For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson’sfour-wicket haul in the first match makes him the standout bowling pick.

Match Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026?

India enters the contest as heavy favourites. Their depth in the batting department and the familiarity with home conditions give them a significant edge. While New Zealand’s disciplined approach kept them competitive in Vadodara, the absence of senior figures like Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner has left their bowling attack appearing somewhat vulnerable against India's power-hitters.

Expect a high-scoring game with India likely to clinch the match and the series, provided their middle order can navigate the threat posed by Jamieson and Bracewell during the middle overs.

