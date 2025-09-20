The India national cricket team will battle against arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team in their first Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans interested in the India vs Pakistan best fantasy playing XI prediction can scroll below. Who Will Be Match Referee for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match in Dubai?

Team India are having a brilliant run in the ongoing showcase tournament. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side finished at the top of the Group A standings with three consecutive victories against the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Oman. Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan finished second in the Group A points table to secure their place in the Super 4 stage. The Green Shirts defeated Oman and the United Arab Emirates and suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of India. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Match Referee Andy Pycroft Informed of ‘No Handshake’ Four Minutes Before India-Pakistan Toss.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson (IND), Mohammad Haris (PAK)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (IND), Axar Patel (IND), Saim Ayub (PAK), Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Kuldeep Yadav (IND)

Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match?

India and Pakistan have had many close battles on the cricket field, and the upcoming contest between them in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai is set to bring another blockbuster encounter between the two Asian Giants. Team India are on a three-match winning streak in the ongoing showpiece tournament. It is expected to be a hard-fought contest, with India securing a win over their arch-rivals, Pakistan.

