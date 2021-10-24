24 Oct, 18:51 (IST) India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 match number 16. It is a blockbuster match of the tournament and biggest one before the finals as traditional rivals go head-to-head. Stay tuned for toss and playing XI updates.

It is time for the ‘mother of all battles’ as they say it, it is time for India vs Pakistan! The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will witness traditional rivals India take on Pakistan in match number 16 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With India and Pakistan not playing against each other bilaterally, this is first encounter between these two rivals since the 2019 ODI World Cup in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, stay tuned for IND vs PAK live score updates, live commentary, and playing XI details. India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online: Get Free TV Telecast of IND vs PAK, Group 1 Super 12 Match of ICC Men’s Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

India hands down start as favourites to win this clash as they come into the match having an upper hand when it comes to head-to-head in the T20 World Cups. India leads the h2h by 5-0 including the Bowl Out win during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Back to current fixture, dew is likely to play its part at Dubai and thus team winning the toss may opt to bowl first. Pakistan have historically struggled while chasing and it will be interesting to see what happens if Babar Azam wins the toss. India happens to be comfortable in both chasing and setting the target as well. Is India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali.