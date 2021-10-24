It’s quite a sporting extravaganza today with the hosting of sporting events taking place. India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 match is something that the fans are waiting for. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the match but that's in the latter part of the article. Before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. This is the sixth time that the two nations are locking horns with each other in the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue enjoys a 5-0 winning streak against Pakistan. Virat Kohli Gears Up for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Clash With Some Scintillating Shots During Training (Watch Video).

The Men Green look quite confident and the team even announced their squad for the match. Pakistan's Babar Azam said that batting is their strength and is sure of winning the game. Pakistan has no roaster issues when it comes to injuries. Virat Kohli in the press conference had refused to announce their playing XI for the game but said that they have chalked out a well-balanced side for the game. KL Rahul seems to have suffered from a minor back issue during India vs Australia warm-up game but batted with the least discomfort. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli hasn't been dismissed in a T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. His scores in the last three games are 78*, 36* & 55*.

Both Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are shunning off noises and the hype surrounding a fixture to avoid getting distracted. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Pakistan clash in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Pakistan match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch India vs Pakistan match online. Prasar Bharti Sports will also be bringing the live streaming of the match.

How to get live Radio Commentary of India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Those who cannot watch the match on TV or online can surely tune into All India Radio that will also be bringing out the live commentary of the match between India and Pakistan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2021 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).