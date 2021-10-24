India and Pakistan resume their rivalry on the biggest stage as the two sides will meet in the Super 12 fixture of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The IND vs PAK clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams will be aiming to kick off the competition with maximum points. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs PAK clash but we take a look if the T20 World Cup clash is available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish or on Doordarshan Network. How to Watch India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16?

India vs Pakistan is one of the biggest rivalries in the cricketing world and the two teams now meeting only in ICC tournaments, makes this clash even more special. Virat Kohli’s team have the upper hand over their arch-rivals as they are yet to lose a game against them in World T20s and will fancy their chances of getting another victory. Meanwhile, the Babar Azam-led side are coming into the game in great form and will be aiming to end their winless run. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Indian Cricket Fan Sudhir & Chacha Chicago Cheer for Respective Countries (Watch Videos).

Is IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides the live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will show the live telecast of IND vs PAK clash at the T20 World Cup 2021 on the channel. The India vs Pakistan clash will be available on DD Sports channel on DD Free Dish and DTT Platforms but not on the DD National channel. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide live telecast.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Pakistan live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 021 clash while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan Likely Playing XI: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hassan Ali and Haris Rauf.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2021 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).