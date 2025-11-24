India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India’s openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal ensured there were no setbacks and reached 9/0 in 6.1 overs at stumps on day two’s play against South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Due to light conditions deteriorating hugely, it brought another early end to the day, with India trailing South Africa by 480 runs. Team India Announce Squad for Upcoming ODI Series Against South Africa, KL Rahul to Lead as Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer Miss Out Through Injury.

Previously, South Africa posted a formidable 489 in their first innings, thanks to Senuran Muthusamy’s 109 – his maiden Test century and Marco Jansen’s explosive 93. The duo’s career best scores in Tests took them to a commanding total and put them in a good position to draw the game. With three days left in the game, pressure will be huge on India to level the series and save themselves from a second series loss at home in two years.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Match Viewing Options

Match India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 Date Monday, November 24 Time 9:00 AM IST Venue Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team are going up against the South Africa National Cricket Team in the second Test of the two-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Day 3 of the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 will commence at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs South Africa 2025 series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Test series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

