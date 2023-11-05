IND vs SA Live Score Updates: India takes on South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match number 37 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both India and South Africa have already qualified for semifinals and winner of this fixture shall determine the table topper. As of now, India are currently on top of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table while South Africa occupy second spot. The Men in Blue are unbeaten thus far having won seven out of seven games in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. South Africa, on the other hand, faced a lone defeat out of seven games against Netherlands. India vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs SA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?

All-rounder Hardik Pandya who missed last few games for India has been eventually ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 due to an ankle injury. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been named as his replacement. It will be interesting to see if India rest Jasprit Bumrah and give either Shardul Thakur or Prasidh Krishna a game. South Africa, on the other hand, might bring back spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for this encounter.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna.