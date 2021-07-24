Following the conclusion of the One-Day Internationals, India and Sri Lanka will face each other in three-match T20I series. The IND vs SL 1st T20I 2021, will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 25, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams will be looking for a winnings start in the shorter format of the game. So ahead of the game, we take a look at the H2H record in T20Is, Key Battles, and Likely playing XI for IND vs SL 1st T20I. India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021 Stat Highlights: Avishka Fernando Shines for Home Team as India Wins the Series 2-1.

India were the better team in the One Day Internationals as they recorded a 2-1 win in the series. however, despite losing, Sri Lanka will take a lot of positive from their display as they managed to win the final game of the series. Now both sides will be aiming for a winning start to the shorter format and take an early lead in the series. India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021 Highlights.

IND vs SL T20I Head-to-Head

India and Sri Lanka have played each other in 19 T20I games. The Men in Blue have the better head-to-head record, winning 13 matches whereas Sri Lanka have five victories to their name. Out of 19 matches, 1 game has produced no result.

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2021 Key Players

Suryakumar Yadav and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be the key players for India while All-rounders Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga will be the players to watch from the Sri Lankan side.

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2021 Mini Battles

Lakshan Sandakan vs Shikhar Dhawan and Deepak Chahar vs Avishka Fernando will be the key battles that could decide the outcome of the match.

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2021 Venue

The venue remains the same for the 1st T20I game between India and Sri Lanka as for the ODI series and the game will be held at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2021 Match Timing

The 1st T20I game between India and Sri Lanka has a scheduled start time of 08.00 pm IST with the toss taking place at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcasting rights of India’s tour of Sri Lanka 2021. The 1st T20I will be telecasted live on Sony SIX SD/HD, Sony TEN 1 SD/HD in English commentary while Sony Ten 3 SD/HD will telecast the game on TV in Hindi commentary. SL vs IND 1st T20I live online streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv.

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw/Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana/Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar/Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka Likely Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Ranasinghe (WK), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhanajaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera/ Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernanado, Lakshan Sandakan.

