IND vs SL DD Sports Live Streaming Online: Unbeaten India face familiar rival Sri Lanka in their seventh match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India vs Sri Lanka takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the same venue these two teams contested the 2011 World Cup final. Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs SL DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 but will IND vs SL ODI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Continue reading to find out. India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs SL CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?

While India are placed second on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table, Sri Lanka are on the seventh spot. India could well seal their semifinal spot if they beat Sri Lanka today. On the other hand, if Sri Lanka loses it will make their semifinal scenario difficult. They can still qualify for the last four with eight points but need plenty of other results to go their way. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: South Africa Reclaim Top Spot With Dominating Victory Over New Zealand, India Move to Second Place.

Is IND vs SL World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports has got broadcast rights for selected ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match and will provide India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 live telecast as well. However, the IND vs SL live telecast on DD Sports will be available only for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. The IND vs SL live telecast on DD Sports will not be available on cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, DishTV etc.

IND vs SL World Cup 2023 Live Radio Commentary

Sadly, the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live commentary will not be available on radio. All India Radio (AIR) or Akashvani won't be provide live radio commentary of IND vs SL CWC 2023 match on YouTube.

