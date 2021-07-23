India and Sri Lanka will continue to face each other in the third and final One-Day International of the three-match series. The IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 23, 2021 (Friday). India have secured the series heading into the final game and will be aiming for a clean sweep. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2021 live score and updates along with commentary. India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021, Colombo Rain Forecast & Weather Report.

Both sides have taken a much younger squad for the tour but the difference in quality has been evident as India have managed to register two wins under different circumstances, mainly in the second game where Deepak Chahar scored a brilliant fifty to guide India to a come-back win from a losing position.

Now with the series already sealed, both teams will be hoping to make changes to their playing XI, with India looking to give fringe players a chance to prove themselves while Sri Lanka will hope that they can get back to winning ways after losing their last five One-Day Internationals against the Men in Blue.

India last lost a One-Day International match against Sri Lanka in 2012 and if they managed to defeat Sri Lanka in the final game, it will be their 11th successive win against the hosts in Sri Lanka. Only Pakistan in Bangladesh (14 wins), and South Africa (13) and England (12) in Zimbabwe have a better run at an opposition's home

Squads

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Ishan Jayaratne.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya, Sanju Samson.