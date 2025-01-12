India Women's National Cricket Team vs Ireland Women's National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India women's national cricket team are set to play the Ireland women's national cricket team in the second ODI. The second ODI between the Indian women and the Irish women is being hosted at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The first ODI was won comprehensively by the Smriti Mandhana-led India. The India women's cricket team have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The three-match ODI series against the Ireland women's cricket team is crucial for the Women in Blue to prepare for the ICC ODI World Cup 2025 at home. It is to be noted that the India women's national cricket team has already qualified for the upcoming ICC tournament. India Women vs Ireland Women 2025 Schedule: Get IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Talking about the first ODI, the Women in Blue showcased a dominant performance and won the match by six wickets against the Irish side. The visitors made a decent score of 238/7 after their skipper, Gaby Lewis, played a fighting knock of 92 runs. Middle-order batter Leah Paul made 59 runs. For India, Priya Mishra bagged two wickets. While chasing 239, youngster Pratika Rawal played a match-winning knock of 89 runs off 96 balls, including 11 boundaries. Tejal Hasabnis remained unbeaten on 53 runs as the hosts secured an easy six-wicket win in Rajkot. On Which Channel India Women vs Ireland Women Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch IND-W vs IRE-W Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Squads:

India women's national cricket team Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Uma Chetry, Raghvi Bist, Sayali Satghare

Ireland women's national cricket team Squad: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis(c), Joanna Loughran(w), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire, Rebecca Stokell, Georgina Dempsey, Alana Dalzell, Coulter Reilly