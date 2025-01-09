India Women's National Cricket Team vs Ireland Women's National Cricket Team Matches: The India women's national cricket team will look to continue their dominance at home when they take on Ireland in an ODI series. The IND-W vs IRE-W ODI series comprises three matches which will be played in Rajkot, starting from January 10. The Women in Blue enter this series on the back of a dominant show against the West Indies at home, beating them 3-0 in an ODI series. Another good performance against Ireland will help them prepare well for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 that is slated to take place at home in October. Meanwhile, you can scroll below to get the India Women vs Ireland Women ODI series 2025 schedule. On Which Channel India Women vs Ireland Women Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch IND-W vs IRE-W Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Smriti Mandhana will be captain of the India women's national cricket team for the IND-W vs IRE-W ODI series with the BCCI resting regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur as well as Renuka Singh Thakur for the series. The IND-W vs IRE-W ODI series 2025 offers a golden opportunity for the likes of Pratika Rawal, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist and Saima Thakor among others to impress and make an impact. Albeit a different format, a 3-0 clean sweep over Bangladesh in Bangladesh in their last assignment is set to give Ireland women's national cricket team confidence heading into this series. Pratika Rawal Credits Psychology Studies for Helping Her Cement Spot in India Women’s Cricket Team Ahead of IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series 2025 (Watch Video).

IND-W vs IRE-W 2025 ODI Series Schedule

Date Match Time (in IST) Venue January 10 IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 11:00 AM Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot January 12 IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 11:00 AM Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot January 15 IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 11:00 AM Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

IND-W vs IRE-W 2025 ODI Series Squads

India women's national cricket team: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Sayali Satghare

Ireland women's national cricket team: Gaby Lewis, Ava Canning, Christina Coulter, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Arlene Kelly, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell

