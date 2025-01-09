India Women will continue their preparation in ODIs as they take on Ireland at home. India Women are coming out recently of a series victory against West Indies. Smriti Mandhana found her form and was well-supported by Richa Ghosh. Although the batting has found good patches of form, the bowling has been concerning at times and the non-selection of Arundhati Reddy has been difficult to understand. Harmanpreet Kaur suffered an injury during the West Indies series and has been rested for the Ireland series. Smriti Mandhana has been named captain and Deepti Sharma has been selected as the vice-captain of the series. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Promises Upcoming ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup in Malaysia Will ‘Be One of the Highlights of 2025 Cricket Calendar’, Shares Promotional Video.

The Ireland side currently languishes at the bottom of the ICC Women’s Championship table with three wins and 16 losses in 21 matches. On the other hand, India stand third in the table with 15 wins and five defeats in 21 games. But Ireland enter the India tour on the back of a 3-0 T20I whitewash of Bangladesh. Gaby Lewis will lead the team, with all-rounder Orla Prendergast as her deputy. Wicketkeeper-batter Amy Hunter will miss the tour after sustaining a foot injury, and the 20-year-old Joanna Loughran has been called up to the 15-member squad as a replacement.

How to Watch India Women vs Ireland Women ODI Series 2025 Live Telecast On TV?

Sports18 Network has the telecasting rights of the India Women vs Ireland Women ODI series 2025. Despite the JioStar merge, the IND-W vs IRE-W ODI series will be live telecast on Sports18 Network SD/HD channels on TV. For live streaming details read more.

How to Watch India Women vs Ireland Women ODI Series 2025 Live Streaming Online?

Since the Sports18 Network has the telecasting rights of the India Women vs Ireland Women ODI series 2025, the live streaming viewing option is also available. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the ND-W vs IRE-W ODI series on JioCinema mobile app and website for free.

