The Indian women's team would be having their limited-overs tour of New Zealand this month. The first match would be the only T20I between both these sides following which, there would be a five-match ODI series. All matches would be played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown because of chances of a COVID-19 outbreak. This series promises to be a very competitive one with both teams possessing some good players. Meanwhile, you can download the schedule of the India women vs New Zealand series in PDF format here, where all details about the venue and match timings (in IST) of all games are given.

This series would serve as a very good preparatory ground for both teams, especially with the Women's World Cup around the corner. For India, it would be a final chance for the likes of Mithali Raj to lift up the coveted title, which has eluded her all her career. But New Zealand would not make things easy for India in the series.

India Women vs New Zealand Women Full Schedule 2022

Date Match Time in IST Venue February 09 Only T20I 5:30 AM John Davies Oval, Queenstown February 11 1st ODI 6:30 AM John Davies Oval, Queenstown February 14 2nd ODI 3:30 AM John Davies Oval, Queenstown February 16 3rd ODI 3:30 AM John Davies Oval, Queenstown February 22 4th ODI 3:30 AM John Davies Oval, Queenstown February 24 5th ODI 3:30 AM John Davies Oval, Queenstown

India Women vs New Zealand Women Broadcast and Live Streaming Online Details

Amazon Prime Video had acquired rights to provide live streaming of New Zealand's cricket matches in India. Hence, it would once again help Indian fans to live stream the India Women vs New Zealand Women series in the country. However, there are no details about the live telecast of these matches in India.

