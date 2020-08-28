New Delhi, August 28: In a shocking development, as many as 12 Chennai Super Kings squad members, including players and coaching/support staff, have tested positive for coronavirus, just 22 days before the IPL begins in the UAE, sources told IANS on Friday.

According the sources, the entire team has been quarantined after the development. "A total of 12 members are have been affected and the entire team has been told to go quarantine again. It is learnt that they got infected during a camp in Chennai," said the sources. IPL 2020 Team Update: One CSK Bowler, Some Members of Support Staff Test Positive for COVID-19, Team Goes Into Quarantine: Report.

CSK officials and BCCI refused to confirm the development. The CSK team had landed in Dubai on August 21 and after the mandatory six-day quarantine period had started training as well. The IPL begins on September 19, but the BCCI has still not released the scheduled of the matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).