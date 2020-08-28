If reports are to be trusted then a few members and a bowler of the Chennai Super Kings have been tested positive with COVID-19. The members of Chennai Super Kings got in contact with the disease after they reached Dubai. The team has gone into quarantine after the member was tested positive with the disease. The team was supposed to start training in the nets as they reached Dubai on August 21, but that did not happen. It was also learnt that the entire team and the members of the squad have to undergo their fourth test. IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Convinced CSK CEO for Chennai Camp Before Travelling to UAE (Watch Video).

As per the norms laid down by the BCCI, the players had to undergo three COVID-19 tests and they have already undergone the fourth one. The name of the player and official is not known as yet. The name will be revealed only by Saturday. The source further mentioned that they had taken all the necessary precautions needed but it was quite unfortunate that a few of them got in touch with the disease.

"Even when football started in Europe, a few players had tested positive. So with eight IPL teams and over 1000 members, this was a possibility. This could have happened to any team. It is just unlucky that it has happened to CSK despite taking all kinds of precautions," the source told TOI on Friday. We are still waiting for the official word from the team. The official statement from the team could be released soon. The IPL 2020 is supposed to begin from September 19, 2020

