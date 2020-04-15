IPL 2020 Can Set Tone Just Before T20 World Cup, Feels VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 15: The fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League hangs in balance as the BCCI has already informed the franchises that the league has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. But former India batsman V.V.S. Laxman believes that the IPL could work as a precursor to the World T20.

Speaking on Star Sports 1 show Cricket Connected, Laxman said, "I think some of the cricket boards will be encouraging the fact that IPL is a big tournament, and everyone acknowledges that. And just before the World Cup it will set the tone for a hectic cricket season. But I just hope that everything is normal, and no one is in danger. And once that happens, I am sure the IPL should kick off the cricket calendar."

Earlier, former England skipper Michael Vaughan had said that there is still a window open to have both the IPL and the World T20. Taking to Twitter, Vaughan said: "Here''s a thought .. The IPL is played for the 5 weeks leading up to the T20 World Cup in Oz .. all players use it as the great warm up for the WC .. then the WC happens .. So important for the game that the IPL takes place but also the WC."

Even Australia batsman Steve Smith had recently said that he was hoping that the IPL does take place at some stage when the situation improves rather than seeing the tournament cancelled for a year.