Dashing wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been a vital cog of Delhi Capitals in the past few years, and his record is nothing less short of staggering. Touted to be the successor of MS Dhoni, the southpaw varieties of shots in his arsenal which makes a nemesis for the bowlers. One of his unorthodox hits was seen in Delhi Capitals’ recent practice session. In a video shared by DC’s official Twitter account, Pant can be seen playing a reverse ramp off Ishant Sharma. The shot was timed to perfection as the ball flew to the third man region. Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane & Rishabh Pant Fire Sixes in the Nets Ahead of IPL 2020.

Fans were nothing but enthralled after coming across Pant’s creativity as they flooded the comment section with praises. Well, this is undoubtedly just a trailer of what’s coming ahead, and bowlers of the opposition teams must make a solid plan to dismiss the left-handed batsman. Also, the pitches in UAE aren’t known to assist the fast bowlers much. Hence, the 22-year-old will certainly play a lot of revamp shots and switch hits. Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI vs Kings XI Punjab.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are fighting for their maiden title in Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The Shreyas Iyer-led side will kick-start their campaign against KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab on September 19 at the Dubai International stadium.

Speaking about the team combination of DC, the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Shimron Hetmyer will have the onus to pile up mammoth scores. At the same time, veterans like Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra will handle the mantle in the bowling department. With such a balanced side, Delhi Capitals are the front runners to lift the trophy. However, they have to perform as a unit.

