The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is scheduled to begin from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Star India holds the broadcast rights of the league and its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming. However, during the past few seasons, telecom operator Jio was providing the free live streaming of IPL for its users. The same has not been confirmed yet, but as per a report, Star India have agreed to share streaming rights with Jio. IPL 2020: Kane Williamson and Other Players Who Can Captain Sunrisers Hyderabad if David Warner Misses Start of the Season in UAE.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Jio and Star India have struck a deal regarding the streaming of IPL 2020. The report claims that Star India has allowed Jio to stream IPL 2020 for free. However, the free live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available reportedly on some selected Jio plans. Also, baring one plan, JioFiber users will enjoy the free live streaming of IPL 2020 as well. IPL 2020: Jaydev Unadkat and Other Players Who Can Captain Rajasthan Royals if Steve Smith Misses Start of the Season in UAE.

The report, citing industry sources, claims Jio plans priced at Rs 401 and Rs 2,599 will provide users with access to free IPL 2020 streaming but on Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Also, JioFiber plans priced Rs 849 and above will reportedly come with free IPL 2020 live streaming. Non-Jio users with no Disney+ Hotstar Premium and VIP plans will only get five minutes of IPL 2020 free live streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 11:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).