The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is scheduled to begin from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL 2020 will mark the resumption of Indian cricket following the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. With most of the international cricket suspended, players will flock to the UAE to take part in the league. However, England and Australian players will be locked in a bilateral series ahead of the IPL 2020 and thus could join their respective franchises late. SRH Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Led by David Warner for Indian Premier League Season 13.

The England and Australian players are expected to reach on September 18 after the bilateral series and as per the IPL SOP, players will have to go into quarantine for six days, and during this period they will be tested for COVID-19 thrice. After testing negative three times, a player will be allowed to join the franchise. So, England and Australian players will miss the first few matches and among them will be Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner. Sunrisers will have to look for a stand-in captain till Warner joins them. Meanwhile, we look at the possible three players who can lead SRH in Warner’s absence. England vs Australia Series 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of ENG vs AUS T20I and ODI Series.

Kane Williamson: The New Zealand captain has been in charge of Sunrisers Hyderabad before when Warner was suspended in ball-tampering case. Williamson happens to be the first-choice captain for Sunrisers in Warner’s absence.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Sunrisers can also trust fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar to take responsibility of the side. Bhuvneshwar is an important member of the Sunrisers team and can fit in stand-in captain’s role easily.

Manish Pandey: With an eye on future, Sunrisers can also hand batsman Manish the captaincy duties in the absence of Warner. The middle-order batsman is a regular in SRH team.

