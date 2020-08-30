Deepak Chahar is one of the players the CSK squad who has been reported to test positive for the novel coronavirus. The three-time IPL champions are currently in UAE, preparing for the new season which is set to begin in September of this year. The 28-year-old pacer will now undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine and following that will have to test negative for two COVID-19 tests in 14 hours’ time. CSK Pacer Deepak Chahar in Quarantine After Positive COVID-19 Test.

So as Deepak Chahar recovers in isolation, Mumbai Indians player Rahul Chahar sent a message of ‘speedy recovery’ ton his cousin brother. ‘Stay strong brother, hoping for your speedy recovery and all my prayers for you, get well soon @deepak_chahar9’ the MI player tweeted. After Deepak Chahar, CSK Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus.

Stay strong brother 💪🏻 hoping for your speedy recovery and all my prayers for you 🙏🏻 get well soon @deepak_chahar9 pic.twitter.com/koFKTmORqX — Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) August 29, 2020

Deepak Chahar took part in Chennai Super Kings’ training session which was held in Chennai earlier in the month. The training camp has also come under a lot of scrutiny as the area surrounding the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, especially Triplicane, has become a Covid-19 hotspot. Although no connection has been made between the camp and positive COVID tests.

Apart from Deepak Chahar, batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad and at least to members from the staff team are reported to be tested positive for coronavirus from the CSK camp. The three-time IPL winners were set to begin their training camp in UAE this week but this development has pushed it even further as the squad has to undergo the mandatory quarantine protocols.

Apart from coronavirus cases, CSK suffered another huge blow in Suresh Raina, who has pulled out from the entire tournament and returned back to India due to personal reasons. The 33-year-old is the leading run-scorer for the franchise in the tournament and now they will have to play without him.

