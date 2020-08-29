After star pacer Deepak Chahar, Chennai Super Kings’ batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has been tested positive for COVID-19 virus. This is certainly a big blow for the MS Dhoni-led side as the right-handed batsman was performing consistently in domestic and was expected to play a crucial part of the Men in Yellow. However, he has contracted coronavirus and his chances of participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 are in jeopardy. Earlier, it was confirmed that 12 CSK members, including players and staff members, have been tested positive for COVID-19 following which all the CSK members have been put in quarantine. CSK Pacer Deepak Chahar in Quarantine After Positive COVID-19 Test, Schedule Announcement Postponed.

As per a report in India Today, Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for novel coronavirus in Dubai weeks ahead of the gala tournament. Notably, CSK were the only team who held a five-day conditioning camp in Chennai before flying to UAE. Many eyebrows are being raised at the franchise’s decision as many members of the team got affected by the virus. Suresh Raina Returns to India for Personal Reasons, Set to Miss Entire Season.

While several staff members and players have contracted COVID-19, Suresh Raina returned back to India due to personal reasons and is set to miss the whole season which is scheduled to get underway on September 19.

As per the initial schedule, CSK were set to resume training on Friday. However, all the players and the staff members have been put in quarantine again after the major blow. Also, it will be interesting to see if the news will have any effect in the fate of the tournament.

