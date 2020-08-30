After serving the mandatory six-day quarantine period in UAE, many players resumed practice after a long halt and are looking determined to make a statement in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma also belongs to that category as he showcased some glimpses of his recent practice session. Taking to Instagram, the Hitman shared some pictures in which he can be seen batting in nets, jogging in the field and performing other drills with his teammates. The veteran opener certainly looks in a great frame of mind, heading towards the tournament. Hence, one can expect to see his blitzes in the competition. Rohit Sharma Gets ‘Perfect Send-Off’ by Daughter Samaira.

“Good to be back with @mumbaiindians,” wrote the 33-year-old while sharing the pictures on Instagram. The comment section of the post got filled in no time as fans were thrilled seeing Hitman on the field. In fact, the official Instagram page of Mumbai Indians commented: “Good to see you back skip,” white Rohit’s wife Ritika reacted with a heart-eye emoji. Meanwhile, let’s look at the picture. Rohit Sharma Shares Workout Video With Wife Ritika, Yuzvendra Chahal Comes Up With Hilarious Comment.

View Pics:

View this post on Instagram Good to be back with @mumbaiindians👊 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Aug 29, 2020 at 2:08am PDT

Mumbai Indians, who are the most successful IPL team with four titles, are aiming to get their hands on their trophy for the record fifth time. With the presence of Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and skipper Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue already had a strong squad. However, the addition of Chris Lynn and Trent Boult has strengthened the team even more.

Rohit Sharma and Co are scheduled to start their IPL 2020 campaign on September 19 in the opening match against Chennai Super Kings. Unfortunately, however, multiple players and staff members of CSK including pacer Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad have been tested positive for COVID-19 virus which might impact the fate of the marquee tournament.

