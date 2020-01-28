IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma Likely to Play in One Team for All-Star Game

File Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

BBCI president Saurav Ganguly recently announced that a one-off-all-star fixture will be played ahead of this year’s IPL which will comprise players from the eight franchise teams. The decision was made during the governing council meeting in New Delhi on January 27, 2020 (Monday). The historic match is expected to be held three days before the new season starts, which as reported, will be on March 29, 2020. Big things are in store for this star-studded match as Indian cricketing behemoths, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni could all end up in the same team. IPL 2020 Schedule: Upcoming Season to Have 5 Double Headers, Concussion Substitute, 8 PM Start and Final in Mumbai.

As per a report from ESPN Cricinfo, the two teams for the all-star game are likely to be formed with the players from the franchises in north & east of India – Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders – and teams from south & west of the country – Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The venue for this historic match is yet to be decided. IPL 2020 Schedule: Indian Premier League 13 Start Date and Full Time Table Searches Increase After Player Auction.

This is expected to be a mouth-watering clash as some big-name players could be playing with each other. Fans can see MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and David Warner play with each other as they play for the teams from the south & west region. The north & east regions includes players such as Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Ben Stokes and Shreyas Iyer. IPL 2020 Scheduled to Begin Early? T20 Tournament Clashes With AUS vs NZ and ENG vs SL, BCCI Plans To Kick Off IPL 13 on March 28 Next Year.

The thirteenth edition of IPL is expected to start from March 29, 2020 with the opening game and the final of the tournament being played at the home of defending champions Mumbai Indians. A lot of new changes have been made in this year’s competition as concussion substitutes, no-ball umpires and four teams for women’s exhibition T20 matches have been announced.