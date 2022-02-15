After two days of intense bidding, all 10 teams in the IPL have added some talented names from both the national and international cricket circuit as they gear up for the new season ahead. Ishan Kishan turned out to be the most expensive player of the auction when he was signed by Mumbai Indians for an amount of Rs 15.25 crore. Deepak Chahar was signed under similar circumstances by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore, making him the most expensive bowler. Lucknow Super Giants made Avesh Khan the most expensive uncapped player at the auction for Rs 10 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand, made early headlines by signing Shreyas Iyer, one of the most-talked about players at the auction for Rs 12.15 crore. IPL 2022 All Squads: Full Players List of All Indian Premier League Franchises After Mega Auction

Liam Livingstone fetched the most money as a foreign player when Punjab Kings shelled out Rs 11.50 crore to acquire his services. There were some late picks, with Mumbai Indians striking jackpot by signing Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah respectively. Now that all the bidding's done, let us take a look at the likely playing XIs of all the teams slated to compete in IPL 2022 later this year.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa/Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c &wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Dwaine Pretorius and KM Asif

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brewis, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins (c), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakaravarthy

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Yash Dhull, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Aneeshwar Gautam, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Gurkeerat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen and Umran Malik

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c &wk), Devdutt Paddikal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravi Ashwin, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna

These are all predictions and they might turn out to be very different from the playing XIs that side field in the new season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2022 12:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).