At the two-day Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) mega auction in Bengaluru 204 players were sold, including 67 overseas players. All ten teams spent a total amount of INR 5,51,70,00,000 to complete their squads. Each team was allotted INR 90 crore purse out from which they retained and bought players. The IPL 2022 mega auction was one of a kind with close to 600 players shortlisted as teams looked for major reshuffle. Two new teams- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) took part in the 2022 IPL mega auction as well. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 1 Round-up: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan Among Big Buys.

Lucknow Super Giants was the only team to utilise their full purse amount and interestingly they have the least squad size with 21 players. Maximum squad size permitted is 25 players including minimum of eight foreign players. CSK, KKR, MI, and PBKS have a squad size of 25 players each. DC and RR have 24 players. SRH and GT have 23 players in their squad. And RCB have 22 players in their squad.

CSK Full Squad 2022: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki and K.Bhagath Varma.

KKR Full Squad 2022: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammad Nabi, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Alex Hales, Rasikh Dar, Tim Southee, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Khan, Ramesh Kumar, Pratham Singh and Ashok Sharma. Who is Ramesh Kumar aka 'Narine Jalalabadiya' in KKR Squad Picked at IPL 2022 Mega Auction?

DC Full Squad 2022: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, K.S. Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Lungisani Ngidi, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Tim Seifert and Pravin Dubey.

MI Full Squad 2022: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Anmolpreet Singh, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N. Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen, Riley Meredith, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Mohd. Arshad Khan, and Arjun Tendulkar.

RCB Full Squad 2022: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahamad, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, and David Willey. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2 Round-Up: Liam Livingstone Most Expensive Player of the Day As Bidding Event Officially Ends.

RR Full Squad 2022: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, K.C Cariappa, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Obed Mccoy, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal and Anunay Singh.

SRH Full Squad 2022: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Vishnu Vinod, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh and Saurabh Dubey.

PBKS Full Squad 2022: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda and Ansh Patel.

LSG Full Squad 2022: KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton De Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, K. Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers and Karan Sharma.

GT Full Squad 2022: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami, David Miller, Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, B. Sai Sudharsan, Gurkeerat Singh, Alzarri Joseph, Varun Aaron, and Pradeep Sangwan.

