With the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in India, the BCCI is now looking to stage the Indian Premier League 2022 in Maharashtra. According to a recent report by the Times of India, the BCCI is now looking to conduct the entire tournament in Maharashtra. The newspaper has learnt that they are looking to conduct the tournament across three venues in Mumbai- Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Also, the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje, near Pune has been devised to be one of the venues for the IPL 2022. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Rules, Retained Players List, Date and Deadlines: Check Out Retention Policy for Indian Premier League Franchises.

The newspaper further reported that BCCI CEO Hemang Amin had approached Vijay Patil (Mumbai Cricket Association president) in this regard. Both Amin and Patil even met Sharad Pawar in this matter and the latter has given a green signal about the same. The BCCI and Mumbai Cricket Association officials will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state chief secretary Debashish Chakrabarty to arrange for the necessary permission in this regard. " There should be no problem on this front, as the tournament will be played in a strict bio bubble with no crowds, and the players and officials will be tested frequently," reliable sources informed TOI.

The Maharashtra Government has imposed a ban on sporting events. The Government has also asked the players and officials to stay in the bio-bubble. Also, it's a mandate to conduct the RTPCR tests every third day. All the rules of the Government of India are also applicable for the tournament.

