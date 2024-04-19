Lucknow Super Giants will face the Chennai Super Kings at home, looking to secure a win after two consecutive defeats. The game will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, a place where they have largely been dominating opposition ever since their inception in the league. The team starts the contest fifth in the points table, but the competition is only heating up further with three other teams on similar points as theirs. Opponents Chennai will climb to the second spot with a win here and head into the game on the back of two wins. IPL 2024: Top Five Players To Watch Out for in Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Clash.

There is a possibility of Mayank Yadav returning to Lucknow and this should give them a lift. Shamar Joseph struggled in the last game and is likely to be dropped here. Nicholas Pooran has done the bulk of the scoring for the team and it is time the likes of Marcus Stoinis and K L Rahul lift their game. Deepak Hooda is expected to keep his place in the playing eleven. MS Dhoni and Deepak Hooda Practice Big Hits Side by Side During Training Session Ahead of LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

Moeen Ali is pushing for a place in the team for Chennai and we could see the all-rounder in place of Daryl Mitchell. In Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, and Mustafizur Rahman, Chennai have a well-balanced bowling unit that can stifle the opposition for runs. There are question marks over the availability of Shardul Thakur, who is not fully fit.

When Is LSG vs CSK Match 34 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lucknow Super Giants will go head-on against the Chennai Super Kings in match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday, April 19. The LSG vs CSK match will be played at the Ekana Sports City Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of LSG vs CSK Match 34 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. With English commentary, the LSG vs CSK live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD. This LSG vs CSK live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the LSG vs CSK online viewing option, read below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of LSG vs CSK Match 34 of TATA IPL 2024?

Viacom18 Network possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a free live stream viewing option of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match. It could be a game where both the bowling units have a field day. Expect the visitors to win this clash with a solid performance.

