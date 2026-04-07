Amidst a challenging start to their IPL 2026 campaign, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans have been treated to a rare behind-the-scenes look at their former captain. Iconic wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni featured in a recent vlog posted by the team’s rising star, Ayush Mhatre, offering a positive update on his presence within the squad despite being sidelined by injury. IPL 2026: Astrologer Predicts CSK Will Return to Winning Ways After MS Dhoni's Comeback.

The video, which has quickly gone viral across social media platforms, shows the 44-year-old veteran engaging with the 18-year-old Mhatre and other junior members of the squad during a shoot.

A Viral Behind-the-Scenes Moment

The vlog, shared on Mhatre’s for the official Chennai Super Kings handles, captures the light-hearted side of the CSK camp. In the footage, Dhoni is seen teasing Mhatre.

Ayush Mhatre Gets MS Dhoni in the Vlog

Watch Full Vlog

The appearance comes at a crucial time for CSK, who have suffered three consecutive defeats against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The absence of Dhoni’s finishing skills and tactical input on the field has been acutely felt by the five-time champions. CSK management had previously confirmed that Dhoni is undergoing intensive rehabilitation for a calf injury. While he was ruled out for the first two weeks of the tournament, current projections suggest a potential return for the home fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 14 April, or the high-stakes clash against Mumbai Indians on 23 April.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).