IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule: Dates, Venues and Final Details Confirmed
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the official schedule for the IPL 2026 playoffs. The final will now be played in Ahmedabad instead of Bengaluru. Check out the full list of dates and venues for the knockout stage including IPL 2026 final.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially unveiled the schedule and venues for the IPL 2026 playoffs. In a significant move, the league’s governing body confirmed that the knockout stage will be spread across three distinct locations this season, a decision described as a "special case" for 2026. The playoffs will commence shortly after the league stage concludes on May 24. Four teams will advance to this critical phase to compete for the championship title. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.
One of the most notable aspects of the announcement is the relocation of the final. The tournament’s summit clash was originally designated to be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the home ground of the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
However, the BCCI reassigned the match to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Official statements cited "operational and logistical considerations" as the primary reason for the shift. Reports indicate that requirements from the local association in Bengaluru were beyond the scope of established BCCI guidelines, while administrative issues regarding ticket management also played a role in the board's decision.
IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule and Venues
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Qualifier 1
|Tuesday, 26 May 2026
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala
|Eliminator
|Wednesday, 27 May 2026
|New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
|Qualifier 2
|Friday, 29 May 2026
|New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
|Final
|Sunday, 31 May 2026
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
A Closer Look at the Host Stadiums
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HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala: Known for its scenic backdrop, this venue has a capacity of approximately 23,000 and will host Qualifier 1.
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New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur: Located near Chandigarh, this newer facility can accommodate roughly 38,000 spectators and will host both the Eliminator and Qualifier 2.
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Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: As the world's largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 132,000, it is hosting the IPL final for the fourth time in five seasons.
Road to IPL 2026 Playoffs
The race for the top four spots remains highly competitive as the league stage enters its business end. As of early May, the Punjab Kings lead the standings, followed closely by a cluster of teams tied on points, including Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals.
The top two teams from the league stage will face off in Qualifier 1 for a direct berth in the final, while the third and fourth-placed teams will meet in the Eliminator to stay alive in the competition.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).