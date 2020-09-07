Indian Premier League (IPL) Theme Songs: The big daddy of cricket, i.e. Indian Premier League, is back! No edition of IPL has garnered so much buzz as much as the IPL 2020 edition has. The dates and venues are changed, and so the official IPL title sponsor. It would be exciting to see how and where does this cricketing bonanza goes this year. Well speaking about the event, excitement and IPL go hand-in-hand. Every year, IPL releases a theme song which resonates with the fans and players throughout the season. This year's theme song titled 'Ayenge Hum Wapas' has been released. All the IPL theme songs in the last 12 seasons had a rich blend of Indian culture, fan-vibes, and amazing glimpses from the past. As we await the beginning of IPL 2020, let’s take a look at the theme songs, anthem songs and popular TV ads, of all the 12 previous seasons of IPL. IPL 2020 Theme Song ‘Aayenge Hum Wapas’ Will Give You Goosebumps (Watch Video).

Official IPL 2019 Theme Song

The song ‘Game Banayega Name’ showed how players welcomed young fans to the IPL-fold. With jazzy music and amazing cinematography, the 2019 IPL theme song will get your feet tapping.

Official IPL 2018 Theme Song

The song ‘Best vs Best’ had wonderfully shown the iconic moments from the past IPL seasons. The 11th IPL song, based on the yesteryear hit song ‘Yeh Desh Hai Jawaano Ka’, will surely get your adrenaline rushing. IPL 2020 Theme Song Copied? Rapper Krsna Alleges ‘Aayenge Hum Wapas’ Plagiarised from ‘Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas’ (Watch Videos).

Official IPL 2017 Theme Song

The song ‘Wah re Wah’ showed different aspects of life blended well with some exciting cricketing moments. The 10th edition of IPL saw Mumbai Indians lift the IPL trophy for the 2nd time beating Rising Pune Supergiants.

Official IPL 2016 Theme

The IPL 2016 ads, which were themed ‘Ek India Happy Wala’, showed how good elements in the society are what define a country & not the bad things. This IPL 2016 ad will surely melt your heart! IPL 2020 Theme Song 'Aayenge Hum Wapas' Video Out: From 'Come On Bulawa Aya Hai' to 'India Ka Tyohaar', Here's A Look at 5 Best IPL Advertisements.

Official IPL 2015 Theme Song

It’s a known fact that IPL in India is almost celebrated like a festival. The IPL 2015 song ‘India Ka Tyohar’ captures the essence of IPL’s fervour in the country very well.

Official IPL 2014 Theme Song

IPL is one of the centre-points in any cricket fan’s life in India. The central idea of IPL 2014 theme song was centred on this thought only. If there’s anything that you are doing, but if an IPL match is going on, you can’t miss out!

Official IPL 2013 Theme Song

Who doesn’t remember Farah Khan dancing to the melodious song ‘Dil Jumping-Japaang’, almost everywhere? The IPL 2013 official song beautifully encapsulates the theme of ‘having fun and watching cricket’ anywhere and every time.

Official IPL 2012 Theme Song

The official song of IPL 2012 was also themed on ‘opportunity’. With lyrics of ‘Aisa Mauka Kahan Milega’, the anthem song of IPL 5 showed nicely how IPL promotes young domestic players at the grand stage.

Official IPL 2011 Song

The anthem song of IPL 2011, titled ‘Dum Laga Ke Mara Re’ showed how enthusiastic fans are when it comes to cricket. It depicts how people across age groups are excitingly dancing even on the streets, welcoming the new season of IPL.

Official IPL 2010 Theme Song

The official IPL 2010 will make you remember ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Chak De India’ – two of the most popular sports films of Indian cinema. Also, you’ll be delighted to see a young Ayushmann Khurana shaking his leg to the musical tunes of IPL 2010.

Official IPL 2009 Theme Song

One of the most meaningful IPL ads ever made, the 2009 IPL promo showed how different cultures can blend in beautifully together. The 2nd edition of IPL took place in South Africa, and this 90-second ad depicts the perfect spirit of sports and (IPL).

Official 2008 Theme Song

Probably the best of IPL promos, the official song of IPL 2008 remains to be one of the most awesome theme songs of IPL. There have been 12 editions of IPL so far, and not one song has got your heart pumping like this one.

After being nearly scrapped to being suspended indefinitely, the IPL 2020 edition finally has a start date, i.e. September 19. The official schedule of IPL 13 is not out yet. However, speculations are rife that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be facing Mumbai Indians (MI) in the inaugural IPL 2020 match. The excitement is high, and the fans are buzzing for the return of Indian Premier League. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the exciting news and latest updates of IPL 2020 in UAE.