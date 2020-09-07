Not very long ago Indian Premier League (IPL) released the theme song for the upcoming edition. The theme track of the IPL 2020 is titled ‘Ayenge Wapis Hum’ was released yesterday on social media. But here was the rapper named Krnsa who claimed that the song has been plagiarised from his track ‘Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas’. He also went on to post a tweet about the same and said that IPL had used his song without his consent and had not given credits to his original version of the track as well. In the tweet, the Delhi based rapper also asked his friends to retweet and share the same further. IPL 2020 Theme Song ‘Aayenge Hum Wapas’ Will Give You Goosebumps (Watch Video).

The tweet posted by Krsna also tagged the official account of IPL and Disney Hotstar who will be the online streaming partner of IPL 2020. “Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas” and created “Aayenge Hum Wapas” as this years anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this. @DisneyPlusHS,” read the tweet. The post on social media garnered more than 2000 likes within a couple of hours. Now check out the tweet by Krsna and his song.