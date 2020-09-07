Cricket fans must brace themselves as the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is around the corner. The upcoming tournament is unarguably the most awaited edition of IPL as it will mark the return of many prominent players on the field. However, jam-packed crowd will not be seen in the stadiums as the matches will be held behind closed doors. Nevertheless, the theme song of IPL 2020 ignites a hope that cricket will be regular again. This year's anthem is titled 'Ayenge Hum Wapas' (We will be back) which talks about how the spectators will enjoy live action from the stadium soon. IPL 2020 Theme Song 'Aayenge Hum Wapas' Video Out: From 'Come On Bulawa Aya Hai' to 'India Ka Tyohaar', Here's A Look at 5 Best IPL Advertisements.

Every year, IPL launches a theme song ahead of the tournament, giving fans a teaser of exciting cricket action. However, the upcoming competition is even more significant as it marks the return of many prominent players after a long coronavirus-induced halt. People in the advertisement are giving a message that we should take proper precautions and safety measures in the time of the global pandemic. However, time will come when normalcy will return, and doors of the stadium will get open for spectators. IPL 2020 Theme Song 'Aayenge Hum Wapas' is Out, Fans Excited For New Season (See Tweets).

Watch Video:

Speaking of IPL 2020, the tournament will get underway on September 19 while the final is scheduled to be played on November 10. Due to the COVID-19 crisis in India, the upcoming tournament will be played in UAE, and it'll be interesting to see how the players will adapt to the new conditions. The schedule of the much-awaited tournament is also out. Hence, all the teams must start working on their plans and strategies.

