Mumbai, August 12: Ireland allrounder Orla Prendergast has risen in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings after playing a pivotal role in her side’s 2-1 series victory over Pakistan in Dublin, with several other players from both teams also making progress in the latest weekly update. Prendergast, who was named the Player of the Series, finished with 144 runs and four wickets, progressing in all three lists. She made her first appearance inside the top 20 of the batting rankings after advancing eight slots to joint-19th place, thanks to her scores of 51 and 64 in the second and third matches, amassing career-best ratings points of 602. Latest ICC Rankings 2025: England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt Regains Top Spot in ODI After India Series.

She has also entered the top 50 of the bowling rankings for the first time after taking three for 28 in the series opener that helped her team to victory by 11 runs. Her all-round performance shot her up to sixth among the all-rounders with personal-best rating points of 298.

There were movements for her teammates as well. Amy Hunter climbed up one place to 29th among batters while Laura Delany jumped five slots to 50th thanks to her score of 42 runs in the second match – her first time in the top 50 with career-best rating points of 448. Ava Canning is 48th in the bowlers’ list while Jane Maguire has moved to 50th from last week’s 54th. Latest ICC Rankings: Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Gain Career-Best Test Rankings After IND vs ENG Oval Test in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

Pakistan may have lost the series, but individual performances were rewarded. Left-handed opener Muneeba Ali’s match-winning unbeaten century in the final match helped her advance three slots to joint-32nd in the batters’ list (personal best points of 526), while captain Fatima Sana has hopped four places up to 59th. The skipper also moved up one place to joint-39th in the bowling rankings after her haul of four for 26 in the series opener. She ended the series as the leading wicket-taker with a total of six scalps.

