West Indies Win By 107 Runs! A big win this for West Indies. They now top the Group 1 on the Super 8 points table. Brad Evans tried to cut down the margin of defeat as he smashed 43 off 21 balls but Windies still end up with a massive win. That will certainly help their Net Run-Rate (NRR).
Gudakesh Motie ends with figures of 28/4 in his quota of four overs as he further dented Zimbabwe. West Indies all set for a big win here, perhaps one of the biggest in the T20 World Cup history.
West Indies used just two bowlers inside the Powerplay and Gudakesh Motie, the first change, struck in his first over as he accounted for Dion Myers, who perished for 28 off 15 balls.
Akeal Hossain is dominating and how! Two wickets in an over for the West Indies spinner. First he removed Brian Bennett with a peach of a delivery and then accounts for Ryan Burl, who is caught near deep square leg.
OUT! Matthew Forde strikes for West Indies upfront. He accounts for Tadiwanashe Marumani. Shimron Hetmyer takes a good catch at deep backward point. T Marumani c Shimron Hetmyer b Matthew Forde 14(8)
West Indies post massive 254/6 on board, highest team total in this T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe will have to bat really well to chase this down and make a record. Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell were absolutely ruthless and Zimbabwe bowlers had no answers. Can Zimbabwe batters repeat the kind of show we just witnessed? Join us back to find out.
OUT! Blessing Muzarabani gets rid of Rovman Powell. He is caught at deep backward square leg. Some relief for Zimbabwe but the damage has been done. R Powell c Tashinga Musekiwa b Blessing Muzarabani 59(35)
OUT! Finally Zimbabwe hold onto Shimron Hetmyer's catch. Brian Bennett takes a good catch once again. Hetmyer misses out on his century by 15 runs. What a knock nonetheless- 85 off just 34 balls. S Hetmyer c Brian Bennett b Graeme Cremer 85(34)
West Indies on their way to cross the 200-run mark easily. Zimbabwe have their task cut out to try and stop the ongoing onslaught. The current partnership between Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell is worth 96 off just 43 balls.
Halfway through and West Indies after a slow first few overs have been scoring at a healthy pace, all thanks to Shimron Hetmyer. The left-hander is playing a match defining innings and is batting on 69 off 25 balls.
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: In match 44 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 features a high-stakes Super 8 clash between the West Indies and Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams arrive at this stage with perfect records, having topped their respective groups unbeaten. While the West Indies’ dominant form has been fueled by a collective bowling effort and the stability of captain Shai Hope, Zimbabwe has captured global attention as the tournament's "giant-killers" after historic victories over Australia and Sri Lanka. Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.
The contest is set to begin at 19:00 IST (13:30 GMT), with the toss scheduled for 18:30 IST. The outcome of this Group 1 fixture is particularly critical following India’s recent heavy defeat to South Africa, as a win for either side would significantly bolster their semi-final aspirations. The Wankhede pitch is expected to favor batters, though high humidity and the potential for evening dew may influence the captains to opt for bowling first to manage the easier second-innings chase. You can check Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team here.
Strategically, the match highlights a fascinating clash of styles. The West Indies will look to utilise their superior power-hitting, led by Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell, to exploit Mumbai's shorter boundaries. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will rely on the all-round brilliance of Sikandar Raza and the prolific form of young batter Brian Bennett, who has anchored their top order throughout the campaign. With clear skies forecast, fans can expect an uninterrupted and potentially high-scoring battle under the lights. WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Players
Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa.
West Indies National Cricket Team Players
Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson, Johnson Charles