Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: In match 44 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 features a high-stakes Super 8 clash between the West Indies and Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams arrive at this stage with perfect records, having topped their respective groups unbeaten. While the West Indies’ dominant form has been fueled by a collective bowling effort and the stability of captain Shai Hope, Zimbabwe has captured global attention as the tournament's "giant-killers" after historic victories over Australia and Sri Lanka. Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

The contest is set to begin at 19:00 IST (13:30 GMT), with the toss scheduled for 18:30 IST. The outcome of this Group 1 fixture is particularly critical following India’s recent heavy defeat to South Africa, as a win for either side would significantly bolster their semi-final aspirations. The Wankhede pitch is expected to favor batters, though high humidity and the potential for evening dew may influence the captains to opt for bowling first to manage the easier second-innings chase. You can check Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team here.

Strategically, the match highlights a fascinating clash of styles. The West Indies will look to utilise their superior power-hitting, led by Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell, to exploit Mumbai's shorter boundaries. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will rely on the all-round brilliance of Sikandar Raza and the prolific form of young batter Brian Bennett, who has anchored their top order throughout the campaign. With clear skies forecast, fans can expect an uninterrupted and potentially high-scoring battle under the lights. WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Players

Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa.

West Indies National Cricket Team Players

Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson, Johnson Charles