The ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 is set to commence with Ireland clashing with USA in the second of the opening games. The Ireland U-19 vs USA U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein and has a start time of 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 match in India. The IRE U-19 vs USA U-19 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network SD/HD channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar for free in mobile. The live streaming will also be available in the ICC.com website. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Schedule: Get Full Fixtures, Complete Time Table and Match Timings in IST of Under-19 CWC Tournament in South Africa.

Ireland vs USA, ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

