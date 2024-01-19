The ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 is set to commence with Ireland clashing with USA in the second of the opening games. The Ireland U-19 vs USA U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein and has a start time of 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 match in India. The IRE U-19 vs USA U-19 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network SD/HD channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar for free in mobile. The live streaming will also be available in the ICC.com website. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Schedule: Get Full Fixtures, Complete Time Table and Match Timings in IST of Under-19 CWC Tournament in South Africa.

Ireland vs USA, ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The biggest platform for cricket's young stars is here! ICC U19 World Cup is back, hosted by South Africa. Don't miss out on the emergence of the next generation of superstars Starting tomorrow, 19JAN onwards, #U19WorldCupOnStar 1:30 PM onwards on Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/9ZsyJ2cwL4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 18, 2024

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2024 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).