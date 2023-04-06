New Zealand, after finishing their home assignment against Sri Lanka, will travel to Pakistan for five T20Is and as many One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The tour was originally scheduled to take place in September 2021, but New Zealand pulled out at the last moment due to security concerns. Subsequently, the tour was postponed to April-May 2023. Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi will host the PAK vs NZ matches. Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs NZ T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Pakistan have announced the squad for T20Is and ODIs, with Shaheen Afridi returning to the national side for the first time since his injury in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 vs England. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan return as well after being rested for the T20I series against Afghanistan. On the other hand, Tom Latham will lead the new-look New Zealand side. Kiwis will miss the services of some of the key players due to injury of Indian Premier League commitment. PAK vs NZ 2023: Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi Return As Pakistan Name ODI and T20I Squads for Home Series Against New Zealand.

How To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023?

Sony Pictures Sports Network India have acquired the television rights of the New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2023 series on its channels. Just like the previous tour, Sony Pictures Sports Network will provide the live telecast of PAK vs NZ 2023 T20I and ODI series on its channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 Online?

SonyLiv, the digital platform of Sony Network, will be live streaming the PAK vs NZ 2023 T20I and ODI series online. The live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website will be available on its application or website for users with premium subscriptions. Jio users can also watch live streaming of these matches on the JioTV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2023 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).