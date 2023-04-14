Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 Live Telecast Channel: Pakistan host New Zealand in the five-match T20I series. This is New Zealand's second tour to the country in three months. This series was initially to be played in September 2021 but was canceled back then due to security reasons and was subsequently postponed to April-May 2023. Meanwhile, the two sides will be keen to produce some quality cricket action away from the razzmatazz of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. If you are looking for PAK vs NZ 1st T20I live streaming online and live telecast in India then scroll down for all the information. PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Lahore.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi return to the Pakistan side along with other experienced players after they were rested for the T20I series against Afghanistan, which Pakistan lost 1-2. Tom Latham, on the other hand, will lead the Black Caps which comprises young and new faces.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the 1st T20I of the five-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The PAK vs NZ match will commence at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs NZ T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2023 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ T20I series 2023 in India and will provide the live telecast of the PAK vs NZ matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch this match on PTV Sports.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2023?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the Live Streaming of the PAK vs NZ T20I series 2023 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2023 online. Jio users can watch PAK vs NZ free live streaming online on JioTV app.

