Isa Guha Tries Her Mother's Bengali Recipe During Self-Quarantine, Watch Video

Isa Guha (Photo Credits: Getty)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire sporting world to a standstill with several competitions being put off to a further date or being cancelled completely. People have been advised to stay in quarantine in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and sports fraternity is taking this opportunity to get some well-deserved rest. Some are spending this time in self-isolation to take on a new hobby to pass their time and former England cricketer turned commentator, Isa Guha is trying her hand at cooking. Suresh Raina Plays Indoor Cricket With Daughter Gracia Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video).

With no cricketing action on the cards for a foreseeable future, English commentator Isa Guha is picking up a new hobby as he tries her hand at cooking. ‘During this mad time been getting to grips with Mums Bengali recipes. If you fancy joining for chicken curry tomorrow will attempt it live on insta at 5pm UK time.’ The former cricketer captioned her post.

Watch Video

During this mad time been getting to grips with Mums Bengali recipes. If you fancy joining for chicken curry tomorrow will attempt it live on insta at 5pm UK time. Not required but link to recipea here https://t.co/gsQXkao298. All Proceeds to @nhs @renniegrove @britishasiantst pic.twitter.com/7qCM36G6px — Isa Guha (@isaguha) April 7, 2020

Guha also added a link of her mother’s recipe book titles ‘Roma’s Recipes’ and pledged that all the profits from that will go in support of the medical workers who are on the front line in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. ‘All Proceeds to @nhs @renniegrove @britishasiantst’ she added.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a huge impact all around the world with close to 1.5 lakh people testing positive for the virus while the death toll has risen close to 76,000.